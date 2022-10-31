 Skip to main content
Delta pilots say they're willing to strike, but no impact to Thanksgiving travel is expected

Delta Air Lines pilots picketed on June 30 at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport in Minneapolis. Delta Air Lines pilots intensified their push for improved pay by insisting they will strike if they do not get a new contract.

 Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune/Getty Images

Delta Air Lines pilots intensified their push for improved pay by insisting they will strike if they do not get a new contract.

With 96% of members participating in an Air Line Pilots Association union vote, 99% of Delta pilots "authorized union leaders to call a strike, if necessary, to achieve a new contractual agreement," the union said.

