 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Delta Air Lines is rolling out free Wi-Fi

  • 0
Delta Air Lines is rolling out free Wi-Fi

Delta Air Lines is rolling out free Wi-Fi to most of its planes beginning February 1. Pictured here is the Team USA Delta Airlines flight at Los Angeles International Airport before departing for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in February of 2022.

 Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Delta Air Lines is rolling out free Wi-Fi to most of its planes beginning February 1.

"It's going to be free, it's going to be fast and its going to be available for everyone," Delta CEO Ed Bastian said Thursday at Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. He added that the airline invested more than $1 billion in Wi-Fi technology over the past few years.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred