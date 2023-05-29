 Skip to main content
Debt limit deal on track to clear key hurdle ahead of final House vote

  Updated
  • 0
Debt limit deal on track to clear key hurdle ahead of final House vote

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy talks to reporters about the debt limit at the Capitol in Washington, Sunday, May 28, 2023.

 J. Scott Applewhite/AP

(CNN) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy helped secure a debt limit deal – now he has to secure its passage in the House, with little room for error and a looming threat to his speakership.

In a win for McCarthy, a key Republican said he expects to support a rule to set parameters for debate. The powerful House Rules Committee must still vote to adopt the rule, but with that anticipated support, it is now on track to do so — a hurdle that must be cleared before the bill can come to the House floor for a final vote.

CNN’s Manu Raju and Morgan Rimmer contributed to this report.

