Debt ceiling: Still no plan to avoid a default, but major shifts in posture

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer meet with President Joe Biden to discuss the national debt limit in the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday in Washington, DC.

 Evan Vucci/AP

After a week of meetings on the debt ceiling, Congress, the White House and the country still do not have a clear path forward to avoid a cataclysmic default with just four days when both the House and Senate are scheduled to be in session before June 1, when the US could default on its obligations. On one hand, it looks like this could go to the brink. On the other, there have been pockets of progress over the intervening days and signs that some of the most stringent and hardened positions negotiators have been echoing over the last three months are slowly beginning to soften.

After meeting Friday for a third straight day, House, Senate and White House negotiators still don't have a deal but are expected to continue to talk over the weekend, according to a source familiar with the matter.

CNN's Manu Raju, Haley Talbot and Arlette Saenz contributed.

