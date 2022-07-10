Dean's Drive Inn closes their doors after 16 years in business

KANEOHE, HAWAII (KITV4) -- The owner of Dean's Drive inn in Kaneohe announced that Sunday, June 10 was their last day in business.
Dozens of customers lined up around the restaurant up to an hour before it opened.
"This is the last week, we got to come this week and that's why we're here this early, it’s that simple," said Milton Yamamoto.
"We love Dean’s. We don't get to come out here that often but we couldn't miss the opportunity to eat here one last time," said Sheyda Miyake.
Oahu residents said they're sad rising costs took down another local restaurant.
Dean Mishima said he looked into alternatives to closing permanently – but things were only getting worse.
"It’s unbelievable the meat we order is now over $8 per pound. When I first opened, it was around $3 per pound. Supplies weren’t coming in on time which is because shipping was really delayed. There were just too many issues," Mishima told KITV4.
He said the eco-friendly containers he uses for take-out are now four to five times higher than the normal price. However, he said foot traffic was never an issue. Customers were in and out even during the coronavirus pandemic, but Mishima said it wasn't enough against inflation.
Officials at the Hawaii Restaurant Association said they are offering solutions like ordering systems and apps instead of hiring cashiers.
"It's the smaller mom and pop restaurants that are going to have more of a difficult time. The larger chain restaurants have that strength behind them. Right now, we have to be patient and wait for shipping and gas prices to go down,” said Sheryl Matsuoka, executive director at Hawaii Restaurants Association.