Deadly fires leave more than 4,500 Maui residents unemployed

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) - The deadly fires slashed through homes and businesses, leaving thousands of people unemployed on Maui. The Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism released the latest unemployment numbers and almost 4,500 people are without jobs right now.
That number has skyrocketed from a year ago. In August of 2022, 84 people filed for unemployment. This spike translates to a 5,000% increase, all in a matter of a couple of weeks due to the fire and lack of tourism.
“Unemployment insurance is going to help ease the economic burden just a little bit. There’s a group of people who can’t claim unemployment, like the self-employed residents. Those people will be able to get help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA),” said Carl Bonham, University of Hawaii economist.
Bonham believes there may be more jobless people, even another 1,000 because many still do not have internet access to file claims.
Bishop & Company, a Honolulu-based employment agency, has seen an increase in calls from Maui businesses who need employees for both remote and in person jobs. President Judy Bishop said she is working with the Hawaii Chamber of Commerce to make remote working between Oahu and Maui residents easier.
“We could create an opportunity for those who lost work on Maui to come to Oahu where there are endless open jobs. We could provide housing for them on Oahu. We could also have people working remotely from either island as long as there is housing for them,” said Bishop.
The recovery on Maui will be a long-term process. It will take five to 10 years before Maui returns to pre-fire employment results.
Carl Bonham suggests an immediate solution which is to build housing fast and get families out of hotel rooms.
“A lot of the tourism industry can’t be done remotely. We can’t have employees at the resorts serving drinks to guests over the computer. The quickest way is rebuilding these homes and reopening the hotel space,” said Bonham.
He suggests moving forward with the housing projects that were already open, prior to the fires.