Deadly fires leave more than 4,500 Maui residents unemployed

  • Updated
  • 0
Many Maui restaurants were destroyed in the fires. For those that survived, their future remains uncertain

An aerial view of destruction on Front Street on August 11, in Lahaina, Hawaii.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The deadly fires slashed through homes and businesses, leaving thousands of people unemployed on Maui. The Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism released the latest unemployment numbers and almost 4,500 people are without jobs right now.

That number has skyrocketed from a year ago. In August of 2022, 84 people filed for unemployment. This spike translates to a 5,000% increase, all in a matter of a couple of weeks due to the fire and lack of tourism.

That number has skyrocketed from a year ago. In August of 2022, 84 people filed for unemployment. This spike translates to a 5,000% increase, all in a matter of a couple of weeks due to the fire and lack of tourism.

