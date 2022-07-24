Day without Ahi affects restaurants and customers

MANOA (KITV)- A Manoa Poke Shop is back in business after an Ahi shortage forced them to close for a day earlier this week. Restaurants and wholesalers tell KITV no Ahi ships came in on Thursday.
Off the Hook Poke Market was deliciously busy Saturday. The same cannot be said for their Thursday.
"I got a call from the guy who goes to the auction for us. He said there was no boats in that day. So I called my staff and told them there's no boats, which means there's no fish. Which means we are closed that day," said Off the Hook Poke Market co-owner JP Lam.
Other restaurants tried frozen tuna, or substituting different fish. But Off the Hook's menu is fresh Ahi. "I didn't know such a thing could happen. I never heard of that before. It kind of suck for all the other places that serve poke," said customer Keenan Kurihara.
Kurihara had to change his lunch plans Thursday, because of the closure. The restaurant was back open a day later. So now he's catching up for lost time as are others.
"We've seen this maybe once a year. Maybe less than that. Maybe 3 or 4 times over the last 5 years.," said Lam. "I wouldn't think the cause was ocean conditions or atmospheric conditions. It's more of the uncertainty of fishing itself. The fish are not always where we think they are," said Hawaii Longline Fishing Association President Sean Martin.
The President of the Hawaii Longline Fishing Association, which represents commercial fishermen, is quick to dispel rumors Hurricane Darby had anything to do with the drought. Ahi fishing has been having a down year, but he thinks something else may be at work.
"Obviously our expenses may be a contributing factor. It may contribute some to some of the boats not being active as they may be. With fuel prices being high and fishing being somewhat slow," said Martin.
Still the fisherman, Off the Hook, and it's customers are all optimistic. "By nature fishermen are positive thinking when it comes to fishing. the next fish is always going to be on the next hook," said Martin.
"I'm not particularly worried. The guys at the auction says fish always come back. and we trust their expertise on that," said Lam. "All of one kind of fish becoming unavailable? Wow. That's kind of scary. Super glad we were able to get Ahi today," said customer Anna Young.
