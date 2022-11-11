Dani's Restaurant closing after 40 years in business on Kauai

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM
HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet
expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Dani’s Restaurant, which has been open for about four decades on Kauai, is serving its last meals on Friday and closing its doors for good, its owner confirmed to KITV4 Island News.
Danny Morioka of D & J Morioka Inc., the owner of Dani’s Restaurant, tells KITV4 News that he is holding a final meal for his staff at around 11:30 a.m. today. No reason for the closure was given.
Located on Rice Street in Lihue, the restaurant institution is known mainly for its tasty breakfast items including its bacon cheese loco moco, beef stew and hamburger steak – of course – with gravy all over.
The family-owned restaurant has been in the Morioka family for decades. In 2013, Dani’s Restaurant was recognized as a Hall of Fame honoree by the Hawaii Restaurant Association.
Duane Shimogawa has more than 15 years of experience in the media industry with stints as a reporter/anchor at several TV and radio stations, as well as newspapers such as Pacific Business News, Hawaii News Now, KNDU/KNDO-TV, and more.