Daiso to open new location on the Big Island, its fourth Hawaii location

Daiso Hilo Grand Opening
Courtesy: Daiso via Instagram

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Daiso, the hugely popular Japanese discount retailer, is expanding in Hawaii with its fourth location overall and first store on a Neighbor Island in Hilo on the Big Island.

Daiso already has three stores on Oahu, one in Pearl City and another in the Honolulu area on Piikoi Street, as well as a third store that recently opened in Downtown Honolulu on Fort Street Mall.

The retailer has drawn huge crowds and will most definitely continue on that trajectory at its fourth location in Hawaii at a small strip retail center next to Ben Franklin Crafts at 333 Kilauea Ave. in Hilo.

Daiso announced on its Instagram page that it plans a grand opening celebration at its newest location on Saturday. The retailer said, in celebration of its newest store in the state, it will be giving out a special goodie bag to its first 100 customers with any purchase. The store is scheduled to be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The “Japanese Dollar Store” has more than 3,000 stores in Japan and over 5,000 across the globe.

Daiso has more than 80 stores in the United States, with many more on the way, especially in Hawaii.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

