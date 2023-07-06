Cutting down on plastic consumption in Hawaii | Plastic Free July 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Abandoned nets, ropes and other plastic garbage are pulled out of the ocean at the Great Pacific Garbage Patch (GPGP), located halfway between Hawaii and California.
HONOLUU (KITV4) -- It's Plastic Free July. And while many try to stay mindful of their individual plastic consumption, how impactful can separating your bottles really be?
In Honolulu, plastics make up 10% of the 750,000 tons of garbage accumulated, each year. And of that 10%, less than 7% comes from recyclables collected curbside.
It's the reason officials with the city recycling branch say notable change will require notable action. Over the past few years, Hawaii has seen the two county initiatives banning plastic bags and single use foodware.
The hope is to extend the overall awareness to simple lifestyle choices Hawaii can make to decrease the amount of plastics being used altogether.
“When we look at waste as the solid waste manager, once it's generated, it's a waste product. What can businesses do? Look at packaging, minimizing the amount of waste,” said recycling branch chief, Henry Gabriel.
Of course being an island state, officials warn that waste mitigation should always be front of mind.