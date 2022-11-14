 Skip to main content
Customers who trusted crypto giant FTX may be left with nothing

  Updated
  • 0
As the dust settles from one of the most shocking financial implosions in history, one of the key unknowns is how much customers who can't access their money expect to get back from FTX, the crypto exchange that filed for bankruptcy last week.

The answer, according to legal experts, may be zero.

