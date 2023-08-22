Crumbl Cookies expanding on Oahu with new location

News Assignment Manager
PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Crumbl Cookies is opening its third store at the Pearl City Shops in Central Oahu, KITV4 has learned.
The popular cookie company, which has more than 400 bakeries in 40 states across the nation, recently filed a building permit to open its newest location in Pearl City near a Walmart store.
Crumbl Cookies opened its first location in Hawaii earlier this year at Kapolei Commons in West Oahu, and also plans to open a second location this fall in East Oahu at the Aina Haina Shopping Center.
It’s not yet known when its Pearl City location will open.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.