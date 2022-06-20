Crimestoppers warning businesses and residents about tool theft

Criminals are looking for vans and trucks in secluded spots. In some cases they're breaking into those vehicles, in others they're waiting for the opportunity to have them unlocked or left open. They want to steal the tools and they don't care what time of the day or night they have to do it.
"What we're seeing is some of these people are fearless. They're using stolen vehicles to ram down store fronts. And we can only do so much. We're asking for the community to help us," said Crimestoppers Sgt. Chris Kim.
Tool thefts are on the rise. Tool sheds, big box stores, or vehicles doesn't seem to matter to the thieves. "If you really think about it, they're easy to steal, they're easy to resell, and they're hard to track down," said Sgt. Kim.
Vehicles often offer criminals opportunity, because tools are left unsecured and unattended inside. "Some of these items are heavy and bulky. These people don't want to take it in and out of vehicles. So if that's the case. Think about reinforcing your vehicle," said Sgt. Kim.
Crimestoppers recommends business and homeowners reinforce doors, locks, and windows on their vehicles, homes, and wherever they are storing tools. People should invest in a good alarm system and video surveillance for their vehicle, if that's where tools are stored. They should also take pictures of all their tools, keep receipts, and write down serial numbers, in case the tools show up somewhere after being stolen. Pawn shops are required to check those numbers when they buy tools.
People also need to wary about buying second hand tools. "The criminals will pull up to a job site. They approach people saying they lost their job or got laid off or got into a different trade. They say they have these tools and ask them if they want to buy them. So we actually have people pulling up to job sites and offering to sell tools," said Sgt. Kim.
Buying tools you know are stolen is against the law. If you didn't know they were stolen, you still will end up having to give them back, and be out the cash.
Retail theft is a rising concern that has caught the attention of Homeland Security Investigations. The crimes are hitting local Hawaii businesses hard, and yet there are increasing efforts to combat these organized retail thefts.
