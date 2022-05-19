COVID-19 threat level 'High' for Honolulu, Maui counties, CDC says

TOPSHOT - Bodies are moved to a refrigerator truck serving as a temporary morgue outside of Wyckoff Hospital in the Borough of Brooklyn on April 4, 2020 in New York. - New York state's coronavirus toll rose at a devastating pace to 3,565 deaths Saturday, the governor said, up from 2,935 the previous day, the largest 24-hour jump recorded there. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has increased the COVID-19 threat level for Honolulu County and Maui County to “high” as case numbers in the state have risen for eight consecutive weeks.
Only the Big Island remains at “medium” threat level, according to CDC metrics.
The decision to increase the threat level was made with respect to three key metrics, including new COVID-19 infections and hospital admissions per 100,000 people over the last seven days, and the percentage of staffed in-patient hospital beds taken up by COVID patients.
The move from medium to high threat level is not expected to lead to a return of any COVID-19 public safety mandates.
"My administration is not considering the reinstatement of any coronavirus restrictions at this time, including mask mandates. We will always work with our partners in the healthcare industry to consider all possible solutions to any situation that warrants a response," Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said on social media.
With the high threat level, the CDC recommends residents wear masks when indoors and while using public transportation; get tested if you have symptoms; and stay up to date on your COVID vaccinations.
For high-risk individuals, the CDC says you should continue practicing social distancing, avoid poorly ventilated locations, and monitor your health daily.
On Wednesday, the Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 4,922 cases on Oahu and 746 cases on Maui over the last seven days. The infection rates for each county is 18.5% and 16.2%, respectively. The overall test positivity statewide is 16.9%.
Hawaii also recorded 12 new COVID-related deaths in the last seven days.
