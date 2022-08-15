 Skip to main content
Counties taking steps to cure ballots and finalize voting count

Primary Ballot Counting
Ballots

HAWAII (KITV)- The primary election may be over, but that doesn't mean all the votes have been added to the total. Some ballots have issues that need to be fixed.

The city and county of Honolulu is sending out a letter to those whose mail-in ballots right now don't count in Hawaii's Primary election. “If your signature didn't match up with what’s on file or you didn't provide a signature, those cannot be passed to the office of elections for counting,” said Honolulu Elections Administrator Rex Quidilla.

