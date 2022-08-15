Counties taking steps to cure ballots and finalize voting count

HAWAII (KITV)- The primary election may be over, but that doesn't mean all the votes have been added to the total. Some ballots have issues that need to be fixed.
The city and county of Honolulu is sending out a letter to those whose mail-in ballots right now don't count in Hawaii's Primary election. “If your signature didn't match up with what’s on file or you didn't provide a signature, those cannot be passed to the office of elections for counting,” said Honolulu Elections Administrator Rex Quidilla.
This method is called curing. People can't change their vote, only have their ballots verified. These could end up mattering in the final tabulation. “I’m not familiar with what the numbers are. If there is a close election, the results could change. But we don't know for sure right now, “ said Quidilla.
Honolulu needs to cure 3700 ballots, and they're not the only ones. Kauai says they've got 81 voters who need cured ballots. The Island of Hawaii has 1041 ballots and in Maui County 849 ballots need the same process.
“We are reaching out to those voters by paper mail. If we do have a phone number or email address for the voter, we will reach out that way as well, “ said Maui County Clerk Kathy Kaohu.
“So what we do is contact the voter by letter that there's an issue with their signature. They can now provide a signature on the form we send them. It comes back to us. We'll match the signatures up. If it matches, then it's eligible for counting,” said Quidilla.
If you do happen to get that letter in the mail, there are 4 things you can do. You can ignore it and not have your vote matter. You can go on your cell phone to a website for verification. You can send it in the mail or bring it down to the clerk's office in person. But there's only a limited time to do that. “There is a countdown. They have until next week Monday, August 22,2022 to get their cure letter back to us,” said Quidilla.
