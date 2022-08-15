Cost of living, homes bought, marriages performed, and more! 2021 State of Hawaii Data Book released

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) on Monday released its 2021 State of Hawaii Data Book.
The annual release is the most comprehensive statistical analysis of the State of Hawaii in a single compilation, DBEDT said. The book is separated into 24 sections with 850 data tables.
Date included in the book covers a vast range of topics, from population totals, health, education, recreation, construction and housing, and much more.
“The Data Book provides detailed information on all aspects of our state. Along with historical trends, readers can find how COVID-19 impacted our lives and the economy in the past two years and the progress of the recovery,” said DBEDT Director Mike McCartney.
Some highlights from this year’s data book include:
• There were 18,493 marriages performed in 2021. About 60% of marriages were people who came to Hawai‘i to get married.
• In 2021, local home buyers bought the most homes at 19,696, mainland buyers accounted for 5,806 homes, and foreign buyers the least at 468. Foreign home buyers paid the most on average at $1,241,943, mainland buyers followed at $1,199,098, and local buyers paid the least at $737,197
• The annual "Worldwide Cost of Living Survey" conducted in March 2022 by Mercer LLC ranked Honolulu 20th most expensive among more than 400 cities worldwide. In 2021, Honolulu was ranked 43rd.