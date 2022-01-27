 Skip to main content

Cost of another household staple may soon increase for Hawaii residents

  • Updated
  • 0
Laundry generic

Lots of things are more expensive than they used to be these days -- from food to household supplies. And now the cost of doing your laundry is the next thing to be added to the list.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The price of a household staple is on the rise.

Kaimuki resident Nevan Malana, 20, said he makes sure to do laundry at least once a week so he has enough clean clothes for work. But the cost of that weekly chore's about to get more expensive.

"Washing clothes, I mean it's kind of a necessity," he said. "You know, I got to go to my job. I got to have clean clothes, right? But definitely, I mean the prices are going up. That's just another thing we got to worry about."

As companies continue to get squeezed by supply-chain issues, including shipping and labor, they're passing on costs to consumers.

Procter & Gamble (P&G) is preparing to raise prices next month on laundry detergents Tide and Gain and fabric softeners Downy and Bounce. A 92-fluid ounce bottle of Tide retails for about $12 at Walmart.

"The cost of living is just outrageous. I mean, we can barely scrape by paying for the cost of rent and now we have to pay for all the costs are going up and the cost of milk and laundry detergent," said McCully resident Tatiana Young. "So this is a huge strain, especially on families with keiki...and the kupuna. People on fixed incomes."

Eric Mais, a professor of finance at the University of Hawaii Shidler College of Business, said many companies are either boosting prices or decreasing the amount of product.

Other consumer goods are expected to rise throughout the year and with no end in sight to the hikes,

"Look for a lower cost alternative that does the same thing," Mais suggested.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

