Consumers are growing slightly more cautious about the economy

  •
Grocery items are offered for sale at a supermarket on August 09, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Despite inflation starting to settle, food inflation continues to climb in the double digits in many counties.

Minneapolis (CNN) — Americans’ attitudes toward the US economy appear to be growing more tepid.

The University of Michigan’s closely watched consumer sentiment index measured 69.5 in August, down slightly from July. The reading is in line with estimates released earlier this month.

