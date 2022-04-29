Construction starting on Ala Moana Pedestrian Bridge

HONOLULU (KITV)- A blessing ceremony today for a new Ala Moana Boulevard Pedestrian Bridge Project that will be built in the kakaako area.
Governor David Ige, officials from HDOT as well as Representative Scott Saiki discussed the plans and progress of the bridge.
Some residents preferred a crosswalk to a bridge, but Saiki said the main priority is pedestrian safety while leaving the roadway available for people who walk and ride bikes.
"Every tragedy is ridiculously horrible for everyone on the system. We have 108 every year as an average. When we get these resources for the federal government it would be ridiculous for us not be accept federal funds. Putting this in place eliminate conflicts immediately," said Deputy Director for Highways Ed Sniffen.
To help improve pedestrian safety on Ala Moana boulevard, construction on the new bridge will begin in two weeks. Just a few steps away from where tourists are signing up for sea tours, traffic rushes by along the stretch of Ala Moana Boulevard between Ward Avenue and Ala Moana Beach Park. In the past, it's been a dangerous stretch of road on which people have lost their lives. "We're looking at the 2,000 pedestrians per day expected to use this. 40,000 vehicles go through this corridor every day. We want to make sure everybody stays efficient and everyone stays safe," said Sniffen.
On Friday, the site of a new elevated pedestrian bridge along that stretch was blessed. The $17.8 million dollar walkway, will allow people to travel above 6 lanes of traffic, arriving safely on the other side. The cost will be paid for primarily by a 14 million dollar federal grant. "We've heard they like the connections. But they ask why not have the bridge at Atkinson. Or we heard they like adding pedestrian and bike connections, why not just add crosswalks. All those questions came up, and we answered them by saying it's all about the connections here," said Sniffen.
If you're want to know where the walkway is going to begin, just look for the decorative fish out on Ala Moana Blvd. For where its going to cross over the highway, just look for a green lampost in the median a pink ribbon tied around it. "The concept is great. You don't have pedestrians going across traffic. It's a lot safer. And they can go where they need to go rather than going down the street to the cross light to cross safely," said tourist Madeleine Jazmin. " We're connecting everyone on the one side to the other, all the this includes transit users by rail or bus. We want to ensure that connectivity is much much safer," said Sniffen.
The site of the walkway is right next to the fishing tour and sailing vendors at the docks. Down the street from the park and beach. " It's a fantastic idea. especially for tourists and people not people from the area. It especially allows for tourists to get to get to the marina," said local resident Janey Stringer.
Crossing this stretch at night is of particular is a concern to both residents and tourists. Construction starts monday and is expected to end in October of 2023. Lane closure dates will be posted on http://hidot.hawaii.gov/roadwork.