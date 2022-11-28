 Skip to main content
Congress prepares to act after Biden calls on Capitol Hill to 'immediately' pass legislation to avert rail shutdown

Congress prepares to act after Biden calls on Capitol Hill to 'immediately' pass legislation to avert rail shutdown

President Joe Biden, seen here on November 9, in a statement on November 28 called on Congress to pass legislation "immediately" averting a rail shutdown.

 Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Democratic leaders say they could act as soon as this week after President Joe Biden on Monday called on Congress to pass legislation "immediately" to avert a rail shutdown by officially adopting a September tentative agreement approved by labor and management leaders.

"I am calling on Congress to pass legislation immediately to adopt the Tentative Agreement between railroad workers and operators -- without any modifications or delay -- to avert a potentially crippling national rail shutdown," Biden said in a statement.

CNN's Chris Isidore and Vanessa Yurkevich contributed to this report.

