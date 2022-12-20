 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds to 25 kt, diminishing rapidly overnight. Seas
12 to 20 feet overnight, gradually diminishing Wednesday.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha
Channel and Big Island Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Congress may pass new retirement rules. These 7 changes are on the table

There soon may be new retirement rules in place that could make it easier for Americans to accumulate retirement savings and make it less costly to withdraw them if lawmakers pass a major spending package this week.

 Marko Geber/Digital Vision/Getty Images

There soon may be new retirement rules in place that could make it easier for Americans to accumulate retirement savings — and make it less costly to withdraw them — if lawmakers pass a major spending package this week.

The retirement savings provisions -- known as Secure 2.0 -- were drawn from a House-passed bill and bills that were passed by two Senate committees.

