Condo Complex says electric construction delays has units facing threat of blackouts

MAKAKILO (KITV)- With recent rate hikes on O'ahu, electricity is top of mind for many. One condo complex says its dealing with outages. Makakilo Hale 2 Board Vice-President Sheral Graham is keeping an eye on the electrical system at the condo complex. One of the units is only working on half power, and has been for some time.
Another unit recently suffered the same problem. “They can only use one major appliance at a time. So if you have the stove plugged in then the microwave won't work. If you are using the washer and dryer, then the stove won't work. Stuff like that,” said Graham.
A year and a half ago, it wasn't just a unit or two losing power. The complex noticed multiple other residents dealing with this issue. It's shocking to them the threat it provided. “There are several people in this complex who are on hospice care,” said Graham.
They got to the bottom of the problem, the electric system was about 50 years old. “We are installing new electrical panels, new breakers, new busbars and things like that,” said Graham.
The complex planned out changes in 10 buildings that correct the power issues in all 120 units. “Engineers submitted drawings and plans to Department of Planning and Permitting. It was a 5 month wait,” said Graham. It was the pandemic.
The Department of Planning and Permitting says there is now a three-month backlog for the initial processing. A public information official says the delay is caused by a combination of factors, including low staffing. But that delay was until April of 2020, and it’s now September 2022.
“HECO is explaining to us they are waiting on cabling. And they cannot come out and finish this job because of supply chain issues,” said Graham. She says getting the right supplies isn't the only issue HECO has brought up as reason for the delays.
“HECO said they just didn't have people to come out and do the inspections that allow us to finalize the job,” said Graham.
KITV 4 reached out to HECO with questions on if there is a backlog on electrical work and if there are any issues causing delays. The company said it “could not get back to KITV4 on this today. But if the issue involves circuit breakers on the inside, that would be a contractor issue, not the electric company”.
