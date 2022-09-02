 Skip to main content
Condo Complex says electric construction delays has units facing threat of blackouts

Makakilo Hale

MAKAKILO (KITV)- With recent rate hikes on O'ahu, electricity is top of mind for many. One condo complex says its dealing with outages. Makakilo Hale 2 Board Vice-President Sheral Graham is keeping an eye on the electrical system at the condo complex. One of the units is only working on half power, and has been for some time.

Another unit recently suffered the same problem. “They can only use one major appliance at a time. So if you have the stove plugged in then the microwave won't work. If you are using the washer and dryer, then the stove won't work. Stuff like that,” said Graham.

Reporter/MMJ

Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.

