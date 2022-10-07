Community meetings set for Koa Waena affordable housing project in Kihei By KITV Web Staff Oct 7, 2022 Oct 7, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy: Savio Growth Ventures Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui residents are invited to attend community meetings on the Koa Waena affordable housing project in Kihei.The community meetings are being held at Kihei Charter School, located at 650 Lipoa Parkway, on Friday, Oct. 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m.The Koa Waena project is a Peter Savio real estate development. The subdivision will consist of approximately 500 homes with 5,000 sq. ft. lots. Lot sales will begin at $200,000 per lot.Homes are projected to cost between $200,000 and $250,000 and will be 2-to-4 bedrooms with room for carports, backyards, front yards, and more.Tap here to learn more about the Koa Waena project. Local Maui property owners' long-term rental exemption deadline approaching By KITV Web Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Koa Waena Kihei Charter School Housing Project Building Industry Resident Maui Meeting Subdivision Kihei Peter Savio Hawaii Affordable Housing Homes Local News Real Estate More From KITV 4 Island News News Many parents recommend goat milk as alternative to formula Updated May 26, 2022 Business Biden says he's nearing decisions on gas tax holiday and student loans as he tries to tame costs Updated Jun 20, 2022 Video Kilauea recovery buyout applications accepted again November 1st Updated Nov 15, 2021 Business Hawaii fishermen on the hook for high costs as seafood prices continue to rise Updated Jul 25, 2022 Business Stocks waver amid Russia-Ukraine hopes, rise in oil prices Updated Mar 11, 2022 Business A mixed start for stocks as crude oil prices fall sharply Updated Mar 28, 2022 Recommended for you