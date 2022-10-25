 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 6 to 8
feet.

* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Coke products might look a little different next year

To keep price-conscious customers in the fold, companies like Coke offer more packaging options.

 George Frey/Getty Images

Over the past year, Coca-Cola has experimented with bizarre, limited-time flavors and immersive online experiences. Now, it's setting its sights on adding more varieties of cans, bottles and value packs to offer cash-strapped consumers more options — even if that ultimately means paying more for less.

"Package innovation takes a bigger role," when shoppers are worried about spending, CEO James Quincey said Tuesday during an analyst call discussing third-quarter results. "We will be approaching '23 with a broad innovation agenda, but with some slight weighting to packaging."

