 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coco Palms Resort Update

  • 0
Activists race against time to secure Coco Palms resort property

KAUAI (KITV)- The future of the Coco Palms Resort could be decided this week, as the Kauai Planning Commission goes over its annual status report on Tuesday. Activists are not only going to protest the new 350-room hotel taking its place, they will also file paperwork against the project's permits.

"This is significant to all Hawaiians everywhere. The site is one of the most historical and important sites for political religious practice in Hawaii," said Fern A Holland who is part of the I Ola Wailuanui Working Group that's against a new hotel being built at the former Coco Palms Hotel location on Kauai.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Reporter/MMJ

Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK