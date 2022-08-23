Coco Palms Resort planning pushes forward; Kauai residents and developers still at odds

LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Controversy over the future of the embattled Coco Palms Resort remains after a four-hour Planning Commission Meeting on Kauai, Tuesday.
Much of the meeting was dedicated to an annual status update regarding permits needed to continue the development.
A representative for the new developer said a majority of the permits has been acquired, and plans are to move forward with building out the hotel project. But residents who testified against the development argue the lack of environmental and structural integrity won't support a restored resort.
"Environmentally, it's not feasible with climate change and erosion issues. Look at the bike path that's falling into the beach in many sections. Infrastructure does not work. The septic system [is] a hundred times [busier] than in the 50s when this hotel was built," said resident, Kalena P.
"As far as what's vested beyond the property right now, what it's zoned for, and the entitlements on it is a resort hotel, and I don't think it would be fair to the buyers who spend a lot of money and I don't think it would be fair to us who spend a lot of money relying on those permits to at least let it play out now, that, for the first time, we're within weeks of getting building permits," argued developer representative, Parker Enlow.
Enlow says the developer plans to host community discussions regarding the once popular hotel -- something that wasn't done in the past. Plans to include a cultural center on resort grounds are also in the works.
Coco Palms Resort was left in shambles almost exactly 30 years ago when Hurricane Iniki struck Kauai in September 1992. Little has changed since then, as several efforts by developers over the years have not been successful at rebuilding the once-famous resort.