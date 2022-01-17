 Skip to main content

Clothing company owner pivots to create motivational book during pandemic

  • Updated
  • 0

'Gardens Don't Grow Overnight' highlights importance on not giving up.

HONOLULU (KITV4) --Local business owner, Drew Honda, is hoping to spread a message of positivity and determination across Hawai'i.

Many may know Honda as the owner and founder of Sweet Enemy Clothing, which he started in 2013 in honor of his grandmother.

But like many others, Honda struggled during the pandemic, where he had to close his shop on King St. for a period of time.

And that is when he decided to do something totally different; write a kid's book.

The 10 page paperback book, "Gardens Don't Grow Overnight," is a reminder to never give up no matter how hard things get.

"I hope that people can wake up every day loving what they do," said Honda. "If its a passion in work or if its finding goals into bettering a business or anything. I hope that this book can encourage and inspire everybody."

Honda says his goal is to get a hardcover version of his book published and get it into other stores and into schools.

Currently, the book is free with a shirt purchase from Sweet Enemy's 'Gardens Don't Grow Overnight' collection.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

