Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Clorox recalls 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol that could contain bacteria

  • Updated
  • 0
Clorox recalls 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol that could contain bacteria

Roughly 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol products have been recalled because they could contain a potentially harmful bacteria.

 CPSC

Roughly 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol products have been recalled because they could contain a potentially harmful bacteria.

Clorox said some of the affected Pine-Sol products might contain a bacteria called Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which can harm people with compromised immune systems or people with external medical devices because they pose "a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment," according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

