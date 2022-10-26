Clorox recalls 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol that could contain bacteria

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Roughly 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol products have been recalled because they could contain a potentially harmful bacteria.
Clorox said some of the affected Pine-Sol products might contain a bacteria called Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which can harm people with compromised immune systems or people with external medical devices because they pose "a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment," according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Eight different versions of Pine-Sol have been recalled, including Pine-Sol scented multi-surface cleaners (lavender clean, sparkling wave and lemon fresh scents), CloroxPro Pine-Sol all purpose cleaners (lavender clean, sparkling wave, lemon fresh, and orange energy scents) and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol lemon fresh cleaner.
The CPSC says no injuries have been reported.
The affected Pine-Sol products were made between January 2021 and September 2022. The described products were made at Clorox's Forest Park, Georgia, factory. They were sold on Amazon and at several national retailers such as Walmart, Target, Sam's Club, Kroger and Dollar Tree.
Recalled bottles have date codes beginning with the prefix "A4" followed by a five-digit number less than 22249. The products are sold in bottles of varying ounces, ranging from 28- to 175-fluid ounces.