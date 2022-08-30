Clean-up ship picks up 50 tons of trash out of Pacific Ocean

HONOLULU (KITV)- After a 25 days at sea the Ocean Voyages Institute's clean-up ship is back. It's goal is to make ocean waters cleaner and its most recent mission was to clean the eastern part of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.
This time the ship has brought back more than 50 tons of garbage. Things like these crates right here were out in the middle of the ocean. Needing to be cleaned up. And there's a variety of things out there.
“We found boats. You know there were a lot of boats put into our ocean by tsunami. And the boats are still out there, many of them,” said OVI Founder and Executive Director Mary Crowley.
Ocean Voyages Institute ship is coming back from it's fifth trip to the Great Pacific Garbage Patch which is the area in the Pacific Ocean between Hawaii and San Francisco.
The crew gets help from other boaters. “The ocean has a way of sorting things. So you know we put out GPS satellite trackers that boats clip to nets for us. So we're able to go where one net of trash is and find others,” said Crowley.
The 50 tons brought back is just a part of what they've found. One crew member tells KITV4 it looks like an iceberg of trash, that's part of the patch. What's beneath the waves is worse than what's on top.
The organization says the amount of trash is the same or worse than last year. OVI says now is the time to conserve and clean-up. And not to wait. “For sixty years people have been dumping plastics in the ocean. And that means we have a lot of work left to do cleaning it up,” said Crowley.
This has the organization looking toward the future, with an eye on expansion. “We're planning to add 2 more ships. Then gradually help people in other parts of the world get ships,” said Crowley.
The operation is now set to go to the Marshall Islands next to clean up that area. They will be back here next summer.
