Clean energy package would be biggest legislative climate investment in US history

  • 0
The climate and clean energy deal puts billions of dollars toward clean energy manufacturing and tax credits for wind, solar and battery storage.

 Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Sen. Joe Manchin's stunning reversal on a clean energy package has suddenly put Democrats in a position to pass the largest climate investment in US history, and by far the biggest legislative win for the environmental movement since the Clean Air Act.

Wednesday night's surprise resurrection of a deal on $369 billion worth of climate and energy text between Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was a turn of events for critical climate measures that have died several times in the past year.

