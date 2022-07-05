City of Honolulu lays out plans for Seagull Schools and their other preschools in the area

Some relief may be coming for preschool parents in the Honolulu area. After seeing long waiting lists for preschools and rising costs in the area, the city of Honolulu has hired new Early Childhood Resource Coordinator Ted Burke. Speaking at a press conference for Seagull Schools Tuesday morning, he laid out his plans for what's to come for preschools in the area.
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced a six-month extension for Seagull Schools' Early Education Center. Seagull Schools can now remain at its current location atop the Frank Fasi Municipal Parking Garage in downtown Honolulu until February 2023.
" We are looking into building new facilities, making current facilities more accessible and expansion, identifying opportunities with partnering with universities to provide for the workforce to fill those facilities, and then making schools more affordable whether its through lower fees or stipends," said Burke.
As the largest preschool in the city's system, Seagull Schools is a part of that plan. Don't count them out yet. Back in February the city announced Seagull's Schools Early Childhood Education Center would be out of its Civic Center grounds by August of this year. Many wondered if the school would have to close. The work on the parking garage below seemed more important. But now a multi-year plan is in place. And the popular pre-school will continue on.
The sounds of fun and learning will continue for Seagull schools. The city of Honolulu and Seagull Schools have a plan in place for the next three years or more. "I have in my hand an amendment we're going to extend their time at the location next year throughout the entire year, to minimize interruptions. School ends July 31st, but this runs through august 26th of 2023. So we're going to have them go another year," said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.
Mayor Blangiardi announced an extension of Seagull School's presence at its current location. After that date, the students will move to other locations. "We're looking at two sites on the city's campus,walking distance from where we are today. That's the Municipal Reference Library and the MOPA building. Yeah they might have to split between the two locations," said Seagull Schools CEO Megan McCorriston.
City employees from those locations will be moved to accommodate for the new classrooms. Seagull's CEO tells us all the school's equipment will also be relocated.
"There's going to be a bit of a renovation probably to the interior. But according to square footage is going to match the footage we have here, as well as there is ample outdoor space which is important to the children and our play based program here," said McCorriston.
But not all. The school is coming back to it's original location once work is finished on the parking garage below and a new school facility is built on top. It's expected to be bigger than the current one and the work is expected to take two and a hlaf years to complete.
"We would love to serve everybody on the wait list. But realistically, a hundred children or 4 or 5 classrooms, that's what we would be looking at in terms of another location perhaps," said McCorriston.
The Mayor says inspections on the garage will continue to make sure it's safe until the work is ready to begin. Water seepage from the greenery on the top layer is being blamed for the cement corroding underneath.