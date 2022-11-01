City Council looks into street speaker noise ordinance for Waikiki

WAIKIKI (KITV)- The streets of Waikiki could soon get quieter, if a bill before the Honolulu City Council passes. The measure would restrict the use of speakers on the streets.
The sound of Ellie Hawkes' voice echoes across the streets of Waikiki. At one time, one of the songs she wrote was a billboard top hit in the 90's. "I can't keep singing in my apartment. The manager keeps coming in and telling me off. So, I have to come sing out on the streets of Waikiki basically," said Hawkes.
As much as she loves to sing, she's got numbers in the back of her head. It's not money about money, it's about decibels levels. A proposed ordinance at Honolulu City Council would place limits on sound amplifiers such as hers on Waikiki streets from 7pm to 6 am. Levels have to be less than 80 decibels and can't be above that for more than a full minute. The rule applies to street systems within 30 feet of a hotel, a detached residence, or a multi-family home in Waikiki.
Reactions are mixed. "There's parts of the sidewalk where it's extremely loud and you can't really hear perhaps too much," said tourist Toby Pratt. "This place is glowing when there's music," said street vendor Andrea June.
June is a vendor who sells near where Hawkes sings. "It brings forth the crowd whenever we have a loud volume. A lot of people live from the money we make out here. This is our life. This is how we keep a roof over our heads and how we feed ourselves," said June.
In the proposed ordinance, there are exceptions such as an emergency alert, a permitted parade or activity, or an activity exempt from a permit.
First violation would be $100. The second violation in a year would cost $250. The third one or more in under a year would mean jail under 30 days, and a fine between $500 and $1,000. And you forfeit the device.
Hawkes says she's already figured out a strategy, so this won't happen. "I've got 2 speakers, one that will be a lot less that 80, and a one that is more powerful. So, if it's a problem, I can just bring the smaller speaker," said Hawkes.
If it is approved, the proposition dictates that testing should be done 8 feet from the speaker. Hawkes singing does top out near that number. But at 30 feet away, the volume is well under 80 decibels.
