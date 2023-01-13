Chinese New Year celebrations kick off in Chinatown

CHINATOWN, HAWAII (KITV4) - With a little over a week away from Chinese New Year’s, festivities kicked off early in the islands. Chinatown officials said they are happy to invite the public back after three years with no pandemic related restrictions.
This year is the “Year of the Rabbit”.
“When it gets busy like this, I expect more people to walk into my shop. I hope this year is big so I will have more work,” said Pham Rogers, hairstylist in Chinatown.
This year's event will have around 40 vendors offering clothing, food and crafts along with live entertainment like Chinese lion dancing.
“This event will invigorate the neighborhood and bring the outside communities back. This is an old, but rich part of Honolulu, said Jasmine Shigemura, Pearl City resident.
People walking through the town told KITV4 they will make the drive from other parts of the island because Chinatown has unbeatable deals.
Chinese Chamber of Commerce officials are expecting between 10,000 and 20,000 visitors this year for the celebration.
"It’s not just a return of Chinese new year, it’s kind of a reopening of Chinatown kind of in a big way cause we're trying to tell people don’t just come for culture but come down to see Chinatown, support it and bring it back together," said Jon Cook, president of Chinese Chamber of Commerce.
For more information on the 40 vendors participating in the Chinese New Year’s event, click here.