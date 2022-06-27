Chinatown dealing with wave of thefts

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES...
.The recent long period south swell is maintaining advisory level
surf along many southern coasts today. Although this swell is
falling today, another swell pulse from the south should keep
south shore surf elevated to near advisory heights into and
possibly through Tuesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Large breaking waves 6 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Kahoolawe, Oahu,
Molokai, Lanai, Maui and Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
HONOLULU (KITV)- Little stores like Rahat Market in Chinatown in Honolulu say they are seeing a wave of crime right now. While it may not seem like a big deal when someone steals a soda or a juice. They say they're concerned about what comes along with the thefts.
Orathay Rasapout works this grocery market in Chinatown. if someone tries to steal someone out of the store while she's there. She has to think twice about stopping him. "Some of them don't listen. They might just take their knife out. That's when i call the police. But the police come too late. By the time they come here. They are gone already," said Rasapout.
She says one of her fellow employees was beaten up trying to catch a thief. "When there is a bunch of people here and I'm at the cash register, i can't run after them. I have the cash register opening back and forth. So I have to let them go," said Rasapout.
Often they use a person to distract employees or come in during a busy time. There are bigger ticket items like seafood and meat. One thief even stole 3 giant bags of rice and sold it just a few doors down. But most are smaller items stolen in higher quantity. Some are bold enough to re-sell items right outside the market's front door.
"One by one. When you add a sweet potato or two or three and a soda. It's going to add up. Even thought it's a small price per item, its going to total out to be $200 to $300 dollars a month loss," said Rasapout.
Adding to Chinatown's merchants' frustration, is the cost of going to court. "It's time consuming. You got to go to court and file a police report. Its not going to go anywhere. You might as well let it go," said Rasapout.
These thefts may lead to bigger things. Homeland Security Investigations spoke about how som local gangs are using organized retail theft re-sale to fund other illegal activities. "They will make a profit from organized retail crime and use those profits to invest in narcotics and to invest in guns," said Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent In Charge John Tobon.
Rice is a heavy load for someone to run out of a store with and the financial load that theses merchants are seeing, that's weighing on them as well.
Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.