Chik-fil-A holds blessing ceremonies at two Oʻahu locations

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Blessing ceremonies were conducted at the future Chik-fil-A locations in Ala Moana and Makiki, clearing the way for construction to begin on the popular fast-food chain’s first-ever restaurants on Oʻahu.
According to a press release, the private ceremonies were conducted by Kahu Kordell Kekoa at the respective sites.
The new locations which received the blessings are being built at 1450 Ala Moana Boulevard and 1056 South Beretenia Street. There are currently four Chik-fil-A restaurants scheduled to open across the state.
“This community means so much to me and my family, and I look forward to the opportunity to show so much care for the community, serve great food and provide remarkable service,” said Zane Dydasco, Operator-Select for Chick-fil-A Makiki.
With the opening of each new restaurant, Chik-fil-A will donate $25,000 through the charity Feeding America. Those funds will be distributed by Feeding America to its local partners throughout the islands.
“I’m excited to be a part of bringing Chick-fil-A to the place I call home, where I hope that future guests can create their own traditions and experience Chick-fil-A’s signature hospitality,” said Kurt Milne, Operator-Select for Chick-fil-A Ala Moana in a press release.