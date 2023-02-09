Chick-fil-A's newest sandwich has no chicken in it

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING OVER THE
KOHALA MOUNTAINS AND WAIMEA AREA ON THE BIG ISLAND...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING FOR MOST LOWER
ELEVATION AREAS...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING FOR THE SUMMITS
OF MAUNA KEA MAUNA LOA AND HALEAKALA...
.A strong high pressure passing north of the state will produce
strong and gusty trade winds that will be accelerated over and
downwind of island terrain through Friday.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with localized gusts up to 50
mph.
* WHERE...Kauai, Niihau, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Maui and portions
of the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County
Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Chick-fil-A's cauliflower sandwich goes on sale February 13.
Chick-fil-A's newest sandwich ditches chicken for ... cauliflower.
The aptly named "Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich" is being tested in three cities beginning next week, marking the chicken chain's first-ever plant-based sandwich. Imitating the chain's signature fried chicken sandwiches, the new offering uses a "tender filet cut" of cauliflower that's marinated and breaded in the chain's seasoning, then pressure cooked and served on a buttery bun with pickles.
"Guests told us they wanted to add more vegetables into their diets, and they wanted a plant-forward entrée that tasted uniquely Chick-fil-A," said Leslie Neslage, the chain's director of menu and packaging, in a statement.
Chick-fil-A's new sandwich goes on sale Monday for a limited time in three cities: Denver; Charleston, South Carolina; and the Greensboro-Triad region in North Carolina. The starting price is $6.59, but it varies by market, a company spokesperson told CNN.
The sandwich has been in development for nearly four years and was created in house by the chain's chefs. Stuart Tracy, culinary developer of the cauliflower sandwich, explained in a blog post that the chain considered using "everything from mushrooms to chickpeas to chopped vegetables formed into patties," but it chose cauliflower because it has a "mild flavor."
However, the company notes that it's not vegan, because milk and eggs are used. And it may not satisfy vegetarians, either: Its restaurants don't have "vegetarian-only preparation surfaces," the company said.
Fast food companies have been adding plant-based alternatives to their meat-centric menus in recent years as more people seek to limit their meat intake. But these efforts have been met with varying success.