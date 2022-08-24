 Skip to main content
Chick-fil-A to open its first Hawaii restaurant next week

  • Updated
  • 0
Chick-fil-A Maui
Courtesy: Chick-fil-A

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Chick-fil-A is opening its first location in Hawaii on Sept. 1 in Kahului on Maui.

The new 5,000-square-foot drive-thru restaurant, which has a 900-square-foot patio area and will employ about 160 people, will be handled by Sean Whaley, the owner/operator of this location.

Chick-fil-A Maui Interior

