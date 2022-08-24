Chick-fil-A to open its first Hawaii restaurant next week

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Chick-fil-A is opening its first location in Hawaii on Sept. 1 in Kahului on Maui.
The new 5,000-square-foot drive-thru restaurant, which has a 900-square-foot patio area and will employ about 160 people, will be handled by Sean Whaley, the owner/operator of this location.
The restaurant, which will employ about 160 people, is located at 14 Hookele St. near a Lowe’s Home Improvement store. It is scheduled to be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
“Working in the restaurant industry and playing competitive sports like rugby has given me the experience and tools to create a dedicated, service-minded team,” Whaley said in a statement. “By cultivating each individual’s skills and talents, we will build a strong ‘ohana of team members that will thrive both inside and outside of the restaurant.”
The Atlanta-based fast-food chicken restaurant chain plans to open three other restaurants on Oahu, with more on the way, according to company officials. Its other locations in the works include those in Kapolei and in Honolulu at Ala Moana Center and in the former Burger King location on South Beretania Street.
Chick-fil-A currently has more than 2,700 restaurants in 47 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada.
Duane Shimogawa has more than 15 years of experience in the media industry with stints as a reporter/anchor at several TV and radio stations, as well as newspapers such as Pacific Business News, Hawaii News Now, KNDU/KNDO-TV, and more.