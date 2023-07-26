Chick-fil-A opening 1st Oahu drive-thru only restaurant on Thursday

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Chick-fil-A is opening its first drive-thru-only Oahu restaurant Thursday morning on South Beretania Street in Makiki.
KITV4's crew got a tour of the restaurant on Wednesday morning. The restaurant features the Atlanta-based chicken restaurant chain's custom-designed dual-lane drive-thru that serves customers from their cars.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As the order-taker walks the line, another worker will come to the customer's car to take payment, allowing cars to move through quicker than they do at a traditional speaker box drive-thru. The restaurant also includes three walk-up windows for carry-out orders.
About 150 people are working at this new restaurant, which is owned and operated Zane Dydasco, who grew up in Palolo Valley and graduated from Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama as well as the United States Air Force Academy.
While at the Academy, he met an owner-operator in Atlanta who would inspire him to eventually open his own Chick-fil-A restaurant back at home.
"The excitement is so high," said Zane Dydasco, owner and operator of Chick-fil-A Makiki, to KITV4. "Honestly, we're just happy to be home. I grew up in Palolo Valley. My wife's from Manoa. We're just so happy to be here in the community that has poured into us and to serve our community. Beyond just the great food we're ready to serve, we're also ready to serve our community in so many different ways."
In celebration of its opening, Chick-fil-A is donating $25,000 to the Hawaii Foodbank, as well as recognizing 100 local health care heroes with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.
Chick-fil-A has six restaurants that have opened or are in the works in Hawaii. Its Makiki location is scheduled to be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday.