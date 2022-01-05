Chick-fil-A names operators for its four Hawai’i locations opening soon

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 715 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 411 PM HST, radar indicated slow-moving heavy showers over
southern Oahu, with rain falling at a rate of 2 inches per
hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Waimalu, Honolulu, Moanalua, Kalihi, Salt Lake, Halawa, Aiea,
Pearl City, Waipahu, as well as Makiki and Kaimuki.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 715 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
Weather Alert
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI
OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI AND THE BIG ISLAND...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU
AND MOLOKAI...
.Large, long-period north and northwest swells will combine to
produce high surf along exposed shorelines. The north swell will
slowly fade tonight, likely dropping surf below advisory level for
north facing shores of the Big Island by Thursday morning.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 15 to 20 feet along north facing shores...lowering
to 10 to 14 feet by Thursday morning for north facing shores of
the Big Island. Surf between 12 to 16 feet along west facing
shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai.
* WHERE...North and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and
Molokai, as well as north facing shores of Maui and the Big
Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Kauai Waters, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) – The popular fast-food chain Chick-fil-A has named the operators for each of its four impending Hawai’i locations, moving forward with the process of opening the restaurants this year.
The chain’s expansion will include three locations on O’ahu, and one on Maui.
According to Chick-fil-A, the operators-selected for each location are as follows:
Sean Whaley-100 Ho’okele Street, Kahului.
Kurt Milne-1450 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu.
Zane Dydasco-1050 South Beretania Street, Honolulu.