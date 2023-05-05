 Skip to main content
Chick-fil-A may be opening another restaurant on Oahu

Chick-Fil-A

The first Chick-fil-A restaurant on O‘ahu will open in Honolulu on Thursday, Oct. 20.  

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Chick-fil-A may be opening a second restaurant in West Oahu, KITV4 News has learned.

The Atlanta-based chicken restaurant chain filed building permits this week totaling $6.5 million for a new drive-thru restaurant at the Kapolei Entertainment Center at 890 Kamokila Boulevard.

News Assignment Manager

Duane Shimogawa has more than 15 years of experience in the media industry with stints as a reporter/anchor at several TV and radio stations, as well as newspapers such as Pacific Business News, Hawaii News Now, KNDU/KNDO-TV, and more.

An error occurred