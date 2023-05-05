Chick-fil-A may be opening another restaurant on Oahu

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 kt, except north winds 25 to 30 kt in
Maalaea Bay. Seas 6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
The first Chick-fil-A restaurant on O‘ahu will open in Honolulu on Thursday, Oct. 20.
Chick-fil-A has five restaurants that have opened or are in the works in Hawaii. Those restaurants in Hawaii include one in Kahului on Maui, Ala Moana Center, in the former Burger King location on South Beretania Street in Honolulu and two in Kapolei.
Chick-fil-A has more than 2,700 restaurants in 48 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada.
A Chick-fil-A spokesperson tells KITV4 that it is always evaluating potential new locations in the hopes of serving existing and new customers great food with remarkable service.
“We would very much like to have more restaurants in the Kapolei area, but we have no new locations to confirm at this time,” the spokesperson said.
KITV4 has reached out to the leasing agent for the Kapolei Entertainment Center for comment Friday.
Duane Shimogawa has more than 15 years of experience in the media industry with stints as a reporter/anchor at several TV and radio stations, as well as newspapers such as Pacific Business News, Hawaii News Now, KNDU/KNDO-TV, and more.