Chick-fil-A grilled nuggets and filet contain dairy allergen due to supplier mishap

Chick-fil-A's grilled nuggets and grilled filets have a dairy allergen due to an accidental contamination at its supplier, according to the company.

"A supplier notified us they had unintentionally added an undeclared dairy allergen in the recipe for our Grilled Filets and Grilled Nuggets," the company said in a statement, adding that when it learned about the contamination, "we took immediate steps to notify guests of this temporary issue."

