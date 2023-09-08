 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chevron Australia workers begin strike, threatening global LNG supply

  • Updated
  • 0
Chevron Australia workers begin strike, threatening global LNG supply

Chevron's Wheatstone LNG facility in Western Australia is one of two facing disruption.

 Chevron/Reuters

London (CNN) — Workers at Chevron’s liquified natural gas facilities in Australia have begun to walk off the job in a dispute that threatens as much as 7% of global supplies and could add to rising pressure on energy prices.

Talks aimed at resolving the dispute over pay and other issues ended Friday without agreement. The Australian Offshore Alliance described Chevron’s (CVX) bargaining performance as “the most inept effort of any employer the union has dealt with in the past 5 years and our members have had enough.”

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred