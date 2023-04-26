 Skip to main content
Changes are coming to some mortgage fees next month

In this aerial view, homes sit on lots in a neighborhood on April 20 in Cutler Bay, Florida.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Fees on mortgages backed by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae are set to change next month, in a plan designed to make homeownership more affordable for more people. Broadly, the fees will go down for many with lower credit scores and will increase for many with higher credit scores.

But that doesn't mean people with lower credit scores will pay less than those with higher credit scores. The changes mean that people with higher credit scores will still pay less based on lower risk to the lenders, but having a lower credit score will now come with less of a penalty.

