Candidates for Governor outline their affordable housing plans

HONOLULU (KITV)- Republican nominee for Governor Duke Aiona announced his plan to tackle Hawaii's affordable housing crisis. Democrat Josh Green released his plan on the same subject back in April. Aiona's plan is called the Hawaii Home Ownership Initiative. Green's plan is called the Emergency Housing Plan for Hawaii. They are very different in their focus.

"I reasoned to myself what the problem was, and came up with the Hawaii real estate market," said Aiona, He detailed his affordable housing plan to the press, which focuses heavily on renters. "We want to transition governmental rental programs to tenant owned," said Aiona.

Reporter/MMJ

Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.

