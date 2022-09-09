Candidates for Governor outline their affordable housing plans

HONOLULU (KITV)- Republican nominee for Governor Duke Aiona announced his plan to tackle Hawaii's affordable housing crisis. Democrat Josh Green released his plan on the same subject back in April. Aiona's plan is called the Hawaii Home Ownership Initiative. Green's plan is called the Emergency Housing Plan for Hawaii. They are very different in their focus.
"I reasoned to myself what the problem was, and came up with the Hawaii real estate market," said Aiona, He detailed his affordable housing plan to the press, which focuses heavily on renters. "We want to transition governmental rental programs to tenant owned," said Aiona.
Aiona's plan is built around the rent-to-own concept. "The difference is you're able to use the rent you are paying for the purchase of the home down the line," said Aiona. Plans also include incentives that could be applied to the rent-to-own purchase price.
Aiona also has a plan for stabilizing skyrocketing home sales prices. He plans to keep many of the rent-to-own homes at original purchase prices controlled by the average salary in the area, also called area median income. "It's a bit of a sacrifice for those buying affordable homes. They are going to agree to put it into the deed that the future sale of that home will be done at what the purchase price was," said Aiona.
When KITV4 asked Democratic candidate Josh Green about his plan on the same subject, he point to his website where plans have been laid out since April. Those plans include possibly building on vacant state lands, an executive order cutting red tape, increasing tax credits/incentives, and speeding up homesteading as possible solutions to the affordable housing problem.
There are some similarities in the two plans. Both involve increasing housing incentives for first time buyers. Green's plan also mentions giving these benefits for essential workers. Both candidates agree on creating public-private partnerships to increase home ownership.
