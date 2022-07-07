Buy Now Pay Later Market is Booming

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) The global buy now pay later market size is expected to reach more than $39 billion by 2030. Grand View Research predicts, a 26.0% increase from 2022 to 2030. The Buy Now, Pay Later installment plans or Layaway are increasingly becoming popular among consumers especially when it comes to paying for big-ticket purchases. In Hawaii, there is a buzz among more companies looking at bringing the Buy Now Pay Later plans to their Island Stores.
With prices going up in the Islands, the Retail Industry is looking at more innovative ways to help consumers. Tina Yamaki, Retail Merchants Hawaii, “With the economy how it is right now and inflation, and prices going up. And everybody is not sure how to pay for everything. customers not sure how to pay for everything, retailers are looking at Buy NOW pay Later options for their customers. “We are seeing a lot of companies now starting to look into, starting lay away programs. I know that was the big thing way back in the day.”
For online shoppers, Amazon offers a layaway program that has an option to purchase an item via smaller payments with no extra fees or credit checks. There are also no interest charges, late fees, sign-up fees, service charges, cancelation fees or restocking fees if you return the item. Klarna offers buy now, pay later payment plans for online and in-store purchases through its mobile app. Its financing model is similar to Afterpay, Affirm and Zip which also provides short-term loans at checkout.
Another popular trend is rental of high end clothes and accessories in The Islands, so you can borrow and wear those designer outfits without breaking the bank! Plus, you can capture that perfect Insta Post but then return the outfit after the event--- and after the pictures have been snapped.
