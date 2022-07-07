Buy Now Pay Later Market is Booming and Hawaii businesses are taking notice

HONOLULU (KITV4) The global 'buy now, pay later' market is expected to reach more than $39 billion by 2030, and Grand View Research predicts a 26% increase by 2030.
And with prices going up for Hawaii residents, the retail industry is looking at more innovative ways to help consumers.
The Buy Now, Pay Later installment plans are increasingly becoming popular among consumers, especially when it comes to paying for big-ticket purchases. In Hawaii, there is a buzz among more companies looking at bringing these payment plans to their Island stores.
“With the economy how it is right now and inflation, and prices going up. And everybody is not sure how to pay for everything" says Tina Yamaki, Retail Merchants Hawaii. “We are seeing a lot of companies now starting to look into, starting lay away programs. I know that was the big thing way back in the day.”
For online shoppers, Amazon offers a layaway program with an option to purchase an item via smaller payments, with no extra fees or credit checks. There are also no interest charges, late fees, sign-up fees, service charges, cancelation fees or restocking fees if you return the item.
Klarna offers buy now, pay later payment plans for online and in-store purchases through its mobile app. Its financing model is similar to Afterpay, Affirm and Zip which also provides short-term loans at checkout.
Another popular trend is rentals of high-end clothes and accessories, so you can borrow and wear those designer outfits without breaking the bank! Plus, you can capture that perfect Instagram Post but then return the outfit after the event --- after the pictures have been snapped.
