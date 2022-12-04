Businesses struggling to find seasonal workers during the holiday season

HONOLULU (KITV)- The November U-S Jobs Report is showing the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.7% nationwide. While Job creation is up heading into the holidays, many local retailers are still facing a worker shortage.
The clothing shop 33 Butterflies in Kahala Mall is celebrating the holidays, like many other businesses in the state. This means big sales and holiday cheer. But they're still suffering from the same issue many other businesses in Hawaii are dealing with, a shortage of job applicants for openings. This is even with some interviews being done by zoom.
"I chuckled and asked her if she was ordering fast food. She said yes and that it was only going to take a minute. I said asked her if she was kidding me. I just laughed. Then I asked her if she knew this was a professional interview. She said yes. Unbelievable," said 33 Butterflies owner Sreela Johnson.
Nationally job creation is up, and unemployment is steady. With all the season employment opportunities in December and the cost of the holidays you would think people would be rushing to find and keep jobs as long as they can. That's not so. "People won't show up for interviews. They may try out for a week and say it's super busy. Which is funny, because that's why we hired them in the first place," said Johnson.
Johnson feels the pandemic may have created some of the issues the retail industry is seeing. "We had the pandemic where we didn't have much human interaction and then we go into the holidays where we have hustle and bustle. Maybe it is a lot for some folks," said Johnson.
She says the biggest problems are finding qualified employees that are also a good fit. Employee Ella Izuko says it's the same for employees. "I heard horror stories about bosses. Bosses that are rude and overwork you. Those are fears I haven't experienced. So, it was all in my head at the end of the day," said Izuko.
There are still a few weeks left for businesses to fill their vacancies, and for job seekers to earn the money needed to buy their loved ones holiday gifts.
