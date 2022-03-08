Businesses react to lifting of mask mandate

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Effective March 26th -- people will NO longer be required by the government to wear face coverings indoors.
KITV-4 talked with a small business and the "Retail Merchants Association" who says some companies are not yet ready to take off their masks.
Bing Cheng Zhang and his Mother, Angela own a small Makiki convenience store and they say lifting the mask mandate at the end of March is too soon. Bing says they will be asking that all patrons continue to wear masks.
Tina Yamaki is President of the Retail Merchants Association and she says it is a mixed bag, “A lot of customers would like to shop without their masks on, there are others who like the fact that when you are in a store they like it with the mask on because they feel safe. And the same with the employees they feel safer with the mask on. You’re working with the public. You don’t know who’s vaccinated and who’s not.
Bing Cheng Zhang of Kinalau Mini Mart & Liquor says, “I think it’s a bit too early, if everyone wears their mask after a while it is safer people don’t have to be scared even a new variant. Since we’re a small business owner, with limited space if someone comes here without a mask other customers might be concerned about that because they might be worried.
Governor David Ige says, “Clearly businesses do have the authority within their premise to implement any policy that they would want to. Bing Cheng Zhang says he will still ask patrons to wear a mask but not mandate them to do so.
Although, businesses can still mandate that visitors wear a face covering. The Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii says 2 years has been too long and that they are pleased there will no longer be a mask mandate.
