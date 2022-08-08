Burning debate on whether Hawaii can go to 100% renewable energy by 2045

OAHU (KITV)- As the summer is heating up, so are electrical rates. As we told you over the weekend Hawaiian Electric forecasts user bills to go up by seven percent in Oahu, with the closure of the state's last coal plant. HECO will use petroleum power plants to help fill the void. Which may contradict the state's goal of using 100% renewable energy by 2045.
It seems technology is the differentiating factor on whether 100 percent by 2045 is a real possibility, or not. Reaching that goal or not, is going to determine whether you are going to have to pay higher energy costs, because of the use of petroleum to fuel electric plants.
Hawaii Governor David Ige says in a recent comment to KITV4 that the state is “making good progress in transitioning away from coal and oil". But under the latest shutdown of the last coal power plant, Hawaii Energy is using petroleum power plants to ease the changeover.
“You always have to have that base load generation that runs on oil or coal to make sure the lights stay on when the sun isn't shining or the wind isn't blowing. It's not a one for one swap. A solar panel does not equal a firm generation thermal generation which is something that runs on fuel,” said HECO spokesperson Jim Kelly.
The governor has his own view on that, saying in a statement "it is state statute, requiring 100 percent to be based on generation, so that we are not still relying on oil in 2045”.
Energy expert Shasha Fesharaki says different methods are needed for backup. But even with that, he's skeptical of the goal. “Based on our lack of geo-thermal and lack of land and not having storage for solar and wind, I think it’s going to be very hard to reach that goal by 2045,” said FGE Executive Vice Chairman Shasha Fesharaki.
The company AES runs not only the closing coal power plant, but also multiple solar plants coming online. They feel the 100% goal is possible. “In order to get to that amount in 2045, we already have a great foundation that's been laid. We as a company are working with Hawaiian Electric as I know others are, to quickly bring on these projects as soon as possible,” said AES Hawaii Market Business Leader Sandra Larson.
The State Public Utilities Commission says if the goals are not met, Hawaiian Energy and others will not get the financial subsidies available to them.
