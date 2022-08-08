 Skip to main content
Burning debate on whether Hawaii can go to 100% renewable energy by 2045

OAHU (KITV)- As the summer is heating up, so are electrical rates. As we told you over the weekend Hawaiian Electric forecasts user bills to go up by seven percent in Oahu, with the closure of the state's last coal plant. HECO will use petroleum power plants to help fill the void. Which may contradict the state's goal of using 100% renewable energy by 2045.

It seems technology is the differentiating factor on whether 100 percent by 2045 is a real possibility, or not. Reaching that goal or not, is going to determine whether you are going to have to pay higher energy costs, because of the use of petroleum to fuel electric plants.

