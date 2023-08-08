Burger King hopes this change will reignite America’s love for the Whopper

...RED FLAG WARNING FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW
HUMIDIT UNTIL THIS EVENING FOR MOST LEEWARD AREAS...
.Very dry fuels combined with strong and gusty easterly winds and
low humidities will produce critical fire weather conditions
through the afternoon hours.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR MOST LEEWARD AREAS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Most leeward areas of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...East winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY...40 to 45 percent through the afternoon hours.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
&&
Weather Alert
...STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS CONTINUE UNTIL THIS EVENING FOR MOST
MOUNTAIN AND LEEWARD AREAS...
.The High Wind Warning was cancelled as we transition to more of
a Wind Advisory level threat category. Wind speeds will continue
to trend lower today and tomorrow as the high pressure center
north of the islands and Hurricane Dora currently south of the
state continue to move westward.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...East-northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 50
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, Maui
and Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots decreasing to 15 to 25 knots
tonight. Seas 8 to 12 feet subsiding to 7 to 10 feet tonight.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
In the second quarter ending on June 30, sales at Burger King’s US restaurants open at least 13 months jumped 8.3% year over year.
In the second quarter ending on June 30, sales at Burger King’s US restaurants open at least 13 months jumped 8.3% year over year. Globally, including in the US, sales at Burger King restaurants open at least a year grew 10.2%.
But much of the sales growth in the US was driven by people spending more when they actually bought food from a Burger King, not because more people were coming through the door. As US consumers pull back on spending, that could be a problem.
Fewer Burger King customers came in over the past three months compared to last year, noted Josh Kobza, CEO of Burger King parent company Restaurant Brands International (QSR), during a Tuesday analyst call discussing quarterly financial results. RBI also owns Tim Hortons, Popeyes and Firehouse Subs.
“We are still not in positive territory,” he said, while noting that trends have been improving. “Growth in traffic … is one of the most significant near-term opportunities we see for the brand.”
So far, the company has spent about $32 million on ads and its digital offerings, as well as $35 million toward remodeling and other physical improvements.
One part of the plan has hinged on getting people to try a Whopper, Burger King’s signature hamburger, again.
“What we really want to do in the short term is reintroduce America’s love affair with the Whopper,” Tom Curtis, president of Burger King North America, told CNN in the spring. That includes making sure workers are well trained in making burgers and ensuring kitchens support consistency and ease of preparation, plus marketing campaigns that highlight the Whopper.
Those ads and other Whopper-specific promotions helped boost sales in the quarter, Kobza said Tuesday.
Marketing focused on how customers can customize Whoppers, a limited-edition Spider-Verse Whopper and the Whopper Jr. deal “drove higher average tickets and attracted younger guests.”
The next step is bringing restaurants up to date.
More kiosks, newer restaurants
In order for customers to walk through the door, Burger King locations need to look modern, according to executives.
“We’re going to do really high quality remodels … you should see that becoming an increasingly important part of the equation later this year and into next year,” Kobza said.
“We need pretty much every Burger King all across the country to be modern, convenient and competitive with with all of the other concepts out there that have new and modern buildings,” said Kobza.
In recent years, fast food chains have unveiled new designs, many of them following a similar blueprint: Quirky is out, sleek is in, with a higher focus on in-restaurant tech and streamlined designs.
For Burger King, one way to update restaurants is by focusing on restaurant tech, like ordering kiosks.
“We’re spending a bit more time on kiosks,” Kobza said. “We’ve done another pretty big test here in our company restaurants. And we’re seeing a much better guest reception to kiosk than we might have seen they five to seven years ago in the US.” Burger King is planning to test kiosks more broadly across the US.